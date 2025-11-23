Aaron Paul Moves Family to Paris After Los Angeles Wildfires

Aaron Paul said au revoir to Los Angeles and bonjour to a new life in Paris.

The "Breaking Bad" actor revealed he and his wife, Lauren, officially ditched Hollywood after the devastating wildfires that tore through parts of L.A. earlier this year.

"When the fires happened in L.A., we just knew that we were done with L.A., so we sold our house in LA and moved to Paris," he told Daily Mail.

Paul said the move wasn't just about escaping the chaos but also about giving their kids, Story Annabelle and Ryden Caspian, a once-in-a-lifetime adventure. "We just always wanted to be around a completely different culture."

"Paris is awesome," he said, admitting his French only goes as far as "bonjour."

Aaron proposed to Lauren there in 2012, and they tied the knot a year later in a Paris-themed Malibu wedding. In July, the pair listed their Los Feliz mansion.