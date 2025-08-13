Josh Flagg Pushes Back on Criticism Over Malibu Wildfire Social Media Post

Josh Flagg is defending himself after getting slammed online for what critics called a tone-deaf real estate flex in the wake of Malibu's deadly wildfires.

On Tuesday, the real estate power broker posted a photo of two beachfront homes reduced to rubble in the 2025 Palisades fires captioned "JUST SOLD!" and noting one sold for $5 million, the other for $4.65 million. The post quickly drew hundreds of comments accusing him of insensitivity toward victims.

The comments section lit up fast, with critics calling the post "in very poor taste," "horrific," and "triggering and heartbreaking for a lot of people."

Now, Flagg tells TMZ the image never should've gone up. "I'm not going to sit back while people question my character," he tells us. "The photo used in my recent post was a mistake. My marketing team posted it without my review or approval ... I was on a transatlantic flight when it went up. I'm sorry if it offended anyone."

Flagg, who has represented many of the beachfront sellers of the properties affected by the fires, says the criticism ignores his long history of helping Malibu recover.

"Anybody who knows me knows I worked hard to help -- placing families who lost homes, speaking out weekly on CNN and FOX, and pushing back on idiotic policies that slowed rebuilding," he said, adding he's fought price gouging, pushed for a fair process, and stayed vocal about recovery.

"Those sales aren't just transactions -- they're helping Malibu residents rebuild and restore neighborhoods," he explained. "Showing progress is a positive sign, because it means a faster recovery and a brighter future for the community."

Within hours of the Palisades fires igniting, Josh opened his home to everyone from casual acquaintances to close friends including Melissa Rivers who had been displaced.