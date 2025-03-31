Lakers' JJ Redick Hosts Basketball Clinic For Kids Impacted By L.A. Wildfires

Sweet gesture from Lakers head coach JJ Redick -- he held a special basketball clinic on his day off on Sunday for kids who have been impacted by the recent wildfires in L.A.

Los Angeles' sideline manager put on the one-of-a-kind camp in conjunction with his LA Strong Sports foundation ... inviting a bunch of little tykes to help learn ball at the Lakers' practice facility in El Segundo.

Redick spoke to the campers before giving them pointers on jump shots and defense ... and check out some of the pics the Lakers shared from the event -- everyone seemed thrilled.

The fires, of course, directly impacted Redick ... he lost his Pacific Palisades home in one of the blazes -- and he was super emotional talking about the destruction in the days after learning the news.

Redick's kids, too, lost a massive NBA memorabilia collection in the January inferno ... though throughout the last few months, players have been helping them build it back up.

Don't expect Sunday's camp to be the last good deed from Redick -- he and his foundation have promised to help build "a safe, welcoming space where individuals and families can come together to play, grow, and compete" in L.A.