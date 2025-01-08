JJ Redick Says Family Evacuated, 'Freaking Out' Amid Los Angeles Wildfires

JJ Redick says his loved ones were among the thousands forced to evacuate amid the Los Angeles wildfires ... and his family is distraught as the flames continue to spread throughout the area.

The Lakers head coach provided the update prior to his team's 118-97 road loss to the Dallas Mavericks ... revealing the blaze in the Pacific Palisades is right in his neighborhood.

JJ Redick ends his press conference by expressing thoughts and prayers for those affected by the Palisades fire. pic.twitter.com/tuzJtK09kR — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) January 7, 2025 @DanWoikeSports

Redick said his thoughts and prayers are with those affected ... and that also includes his wife's sister's family.

"I know that a lot of people are freaking out right now -- including my family -- and from the sound of things, with the winds coming tonight, I know a lot of people are scared. So, just want to acknowledge that and thoughts and prayers, for sure. I hope everybody stays safe."

Lakers superstar LeBron James shared similar words ... going to X after the game to let his followers know he was thinking about the folks back home.

"Praying for everyone in Southern California!! !," the four-time NBA champion said.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is also affected by the fires ... as his grandma, who lives in the Pacific Palisades, was forced to leave the area as well.