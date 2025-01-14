Chris Paul, Wemby Gift JJ Redick's Sons Jerseys After Fire Destroys Sports Collection

The NBA community is rallying behind JJ Redick's family after losing their home in the L.A. wildfires ... with Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama gifting his kids signed, game-worn jerseys to restart their sports memorabilia collection.

The Lakers -- who had their last two games postponed due to the blazes -- hosted the San Antonio Spurs in an emotional night at Crypto.com Arena ... with the Purple and Gold ultimately falling to the visitors, 126-102.

In lieu of a usual postgame jersey swap with opposing players, CP3 and Wemby handed over their game-worn jerseys to Redick's kiddos, Knox and Kai -- and posed for a picture with them.

During his postgame media scrum, Redick said his sons are huge NBA fans and built up a jersey and card collection over the years -- and unfortunately, it was lost in the fire. Redick revealed Paul called him and said no matter what the final score ended up being, they would go through with the gesture.

"I appreciate all the love," he said. "Not surprised Chris did something like that."

In his own media availability, Paul -- who was teammates with JJ during the 2013-14 season -- said Redick is like family to him, and knowing how big basketball fans the boys are, he wanted to help.

CP3 & Wemby give their game-worn jerseys to JJ Redick's two sons 🥹



What a SPECIAL moment 🤍 pic.twitter.com/RlgmgByfRB — NBA (@NBA) January 14, 2025 @NBA