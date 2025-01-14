Beyonce Postpones Today's Huge Announcement Due to L.A. Wildfires

Pumps The Brakes On Her Big Reveal As L.A. Burns

Beyonce is putting today's HUGE announcement on ice as the wildfires continue to cut a path of destruction across Los Angeles.

The iconic singer issued a statement on Instagram Monday night, postponing her big reveal to a later date due to the devastation that has claimed the lives of at least 24 Angelenos with dozens still missing and thousands of homes destroyed.

Bey wrote that she's praying for the families who have suffered trauma and loss, hoping they'll be able to heal and rebuild their lives.

She also gave a shout out to LAFD firefighters who are still battling the blazes in the Palisades and Eaton, among other neighborhoods.

On Sunday, Bey forked over a $2.5 million donation to the L.A. Fire Relief Fund, which she recently launched through her charity, BeyGOOD.

Bey said all contributions would specifically be funneled to families whose homes were lost in the Altadena/Pasadena fires, as well as church and community centers that were also impacted.