Khloé Kardashian Wants to Have Sex With Kim's Gay Hairstylist Chris Appleton

Khloé Kardashian says she would "f*** the s*** out of" Kim Kardashian's hairstylist Chris Appleton ... but there's one big problem for Khloé ... Chris is gay.

The Good American founder fessed up to having the hots for Chris on the season 6 finale of Hulu's "The Kardashians" ... saying she would rock his world in the bedroom.

Chris has been Kim's hairdresser for years and he appeared in the episode after getting an invite to Kim's 44th birthday party. Chris and Khloé end up hanging out, with Khloé joking she wants to move into Kim's Malibu estate with Chris.

Khloé says she and Chris would spend their time at Kim's scouring the LGBTQ+ dating app Grindr ... inviting men over for sex.

In a confessional, Khloé comes clean about Chris, saying ... "Oh, I would f*** the s*** out of Chris Appleton. Totally. He's so hot. Who wouldn't? He's such a vibe. I don’t know if he'd f***me, but I would f*** him."