Khloe Kardashian Jokes She's Interested in Marrying Gay Man

Khloe Kardashian is willing to live in a lavender haze ... 'cause she raised her hand about taking part in lavender marriage -- a union where a woman knowingly marries a gay man.

Here's the deal ... recently AJ Dronkers -- a social media influencer -- posted a video where he argued the world should bring back lavender marriages. If you don't know a lavender marriage is one where one or both parties are gay but present as heterosexual, and they marry to avoid social stigma or persecution.

You can watch the video for yourself ... but, it seems Khloe's already seen it -- 'cause she posted a bunch of hand-raised emojis.

So, it looks like Khloe's down for a marriage without romantic love ... and one more rooted in friendship and mutual respect -- which ain't such a bad thing, we gotta say.

Of course, Kardashian's almost certainly joking here ... but, given her luck in love, we wouldn't doubt if there's a little truth to the jest.

As you know, Khloe's been married once before ... to former NBA standout Lamar Odom from 2009 to 2016 though the two reportedly split after rumors of infidelity and his drug use.

She was then with Tristan Thompson on and off from 2016 to 2021 -- though their last reconciliation ended when it came out that Thompson was welcoming a child with another woman.