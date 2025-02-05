Khloé Kardashian Says Sex Is Her Workout Motivation

'I Work Out To Get Laid'

Khloé Kardashian is revealing her workout motivation ... and it's S-E-X.

Khloé admitted her true intentions behind staying in shape during a conversation with Disso Queen Laura Wasser on her podcast, "Khloe In Wonder Land."

KK tells Laura ... "Listen, I work out to get laid. I'm like, 'Someone's gonna see this naked one day,' and it has to look good."

The segment started with Khloé reading one of Laura's quotes from a 2022 article in The New Yorker, where Laura talks about hitting the gym and dressing nice not because she wants people to take pictures of her, but because she wants to get laid.

Khloé's finding common ground here ... at least when it comes to incentives at the gym.

Over the year's, Khloé's been open with her fitness journey ... and now she's being open about what drives her when it's time for cardio or weight lifting.