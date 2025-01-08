Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Khloé Kardashian & Scott Disick Dish the Truth On Their Hookup Speculation

LIKE A BROTHER
Khloé Kardashian has faced Scott Disick hookup rumors for so long, she had no choice but to make it the headline act for her first-ever podcast episode.

The rumored lovebirds tackled the gossip head-on in "Khloé in Wonderland" -- and Khloé didn’t sugarcoat it, shutting down the chatter by saying their famously close bond is strictly sibling vibes, despite what fans might think.

Scott chimed in, calling it "psychotic" anyone would think they’re soulmates -- especially considering he has kids with her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

He did admit he’s known for saying some wild, suggestive things on the show -- but chalked it up to his personality and insisted it’s nothing more than playful banter.

Khloé chimed in with her 2 cents, saying if they were actually together, they’d be absolutely annihilated for it. And with that, she made it clear, hooking up with Scott was a no-go zone for her, especially since she's all about soaking up motherhood vibes.

