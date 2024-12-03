Khloe Kardashian Dons Lingerie, Drenches Self in Milk for New Shoot
Khloe Kardashian Copies Sister Kim ... For Sexiest Photoshoot Yet
Khloe Kardashian is seemingly channeling her big sister Kim Kardashian for her latest sultry photoshoot ... recreating a number of her sibling's most famous shots for a saucy new campaign.
Check it out ... for her cover shoot with Bustle Magazine, where she opened up to the magazine about setting herself free, Khloe stripped down and donned a variety of lingerie looks.
In one spicy shot, Khloe rocked black, satin-looking underwear ... which she wore to seductively chug milk -- dumping it all over herself as cameras flashed.
This, of course, is reminiscent of the moves Kim pulled in Fergie's "M.I.L.F. $" music video ... in which she appeared in a bra and underwear while drenched in a milky substance.
Khloe's inadvertent tribute to Kim didn't stop there, however ... she wore a nude cone bra and matching undies with a silky set of bunny ears on her head -- à la a Playboy model.
Kim was famously the first of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters to pose for the popular nudie mag ... wearing nothing but pearls in one popular pic.
As you can see in the gallery above, Khloe even took a moment to show off some costume pearls ... and looked pretty killer while doing it.
As they say ... imitation is the sincerest form of flattery!!!