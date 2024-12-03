Khloe Kardashian Dons Lingerie, Drenches Self in Milk for New Shoot

Khloe Kardashian is seemingly channeling her big sister Kim Kardashian for her latest sultry photoshoot ... recreating a number of her sibling's most famous shots for a saucy new campaign.

Check it out ... for her cover shoot with Bustle Magazine, where she opened up to the magazine about setting herself free, Khloe stripped down and donned a variety of lingerie looks.

In one spicy shot, Khloe rocked black, satin-looking underwear ... which she wore to seductively chug milk -- dumping it all over herself as cameras flashed.

This, of course, is reminiscent of the moves Kim pulled in Fergie's "M.I.L.F. $" music video ... in which she appeared in a bra and underwear while drenched in a milky substance.

Khloe's inadvertent tribute to Kim didn't stop there, however ... she wore a nude cone bra and matching undies with a silky set of bunny ears on her head -- à la a Playboy model.

Kim was famously the first of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters to pose for the popular nudie mag ... wearing nothing but pearls in one popular pic.

As you can see in the gallery above, Khloe even took a moment to show off some costume pearls ... and looked pretty killer while doing it.