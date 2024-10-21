Inside Khloe Kardashian's Annual Pumpkin Party!

Khloe Kardashian turned her Calabasas home into a Halloween pumpkin palace for the annual cousins' pumpkin party -- totally decking out her digs! Khloe brought the spooky vibes and flooded her home with big ole' balloons, goodies n' treats and pumpkins out the wazoo!!!

Of course, Kris Jenner (aka "Lovey") was in attendance -- showed off her sexy Snow White costume ... and Khloe's besties, Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson, joined in on the festivities and rocked some cat ears.

Khloe snapped a sweet selfie with her kiddos, True and Tatum, all sporting cozy skeleton onesies.