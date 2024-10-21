Halloween Candy Alternatives for Your Trick-or-Treaters

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Ditch the candy this Halloween and opt for something a little more unique for your trick-or-treaters.

There’s plenty of sweet treats to go around already, so when kids come knocking on Halloween night, hand out a treat that won’t give them a sugar rush. Fill your bowl with fun things like mini Play-Doh jars, light-up rings, slap bracelets, and temporary tattoos. Plus, it’s all allergy friendly and inclusive so these items are perfect for all the little ghosts, ghouls, and goblins who drop in.

You can check out these candy alternatives below.

Who needs candy when you can fly with these entertaining Halloween Foam Glider Planes ?

Each set comes with 48 miniature airplanes featuring 12 different prints -- from spiderwebs to skeletons to witches hats. They’re easy to assemble, even for little hands, and will keep the Halloween vibes flying high for weeks!

"These were a hit with the kids on Halloween. They had cute halloween designs and were obviously a unique item in our neighborhood," one five-star reviewer wrote.

There's something for everyone in this Halloween Party Favors Variety Pack !

This massive package includes an assortment of over 200 amusing Halloween toys for your trick-or-treaters. There's so many choices -- from slap bracelets to spider rings to skeleton finger skateboards. It even includes Halloween-themed tattoos and glasses!

One customer wrote that it was perfect for making Halloween goodie bags "more than just candy."

Inspire creativity this Halloween with these Mini Play-Doh Jars .

Available in a pack of 42, the Play-Doh comes packed in miniature 1 oz jars in some of the brand’s signature colors including hot pink, neon green and bright orange. Kids will love adding a new color to their collection and making their own Halloween-themed creations.

"I love giving these out to trick or treaters in my area. They pick them over candy almost every time, and it means parents with special needs kids, or kids with allergies, or just those folks who don't let their kids have candy, can still bring their children by for a fun treat," one customer shared.

Your trick-or-treaters won't be bouncing off the walls from all that sugar -- but will still be bouncing -- if you opt for these Glow in The Dark Bouncing Balls .

These 1-inch Halloween-themed balls come in a 100-piece value pack and feature everything from jack-o-lantern faces to cute black cats in witches hats. With 20 different spooky prints, there’s something every child will love.

"Great treats to put into my kid’s classroom Halloween goodie bags. They have a good bounce and glow in the dark. Kids loved them," one reviewer wrote.

Make your mark with these cool Assorted Halloween Stamps .

This 50-piece stamp set is the perfect creative addition to any trick-or-treat bowl. These 1-inch mini stamps come in a variety of colors and 25 different patterns including mummys, bats, and witches hats.

One customer gave a glowing review, writing: "I gave these out for Halloween and ALL trick or treaters LOVED it! I bought it as an allergy friendly non-food option and 9 times out of 10, the kids chose this instead of full-size candy bars. Especially the teens! It really surprised me, but it was a hit!"

Trick-or-treaters are guaranteed to love these Halloween Slap Bracelets .

These festive arm bands start out flat but once kids slap them against their wrist, it wraps around for a perfect fit. Featuring a variety of spooky patterns, including friendly ghosts and creepy spiders, this 48-piece set will make a great addition to any treat bowl.

One five-star reviewer wrote: "I bought these for a Halloween party and they were a big hit. Everyone else brought candy so there was plenty of candy. It was a nice change."

