Kim Kardashian's been serving up looks ever since she and her famous fam broke onto the scene circa the mid-2000s, but it's no secret Kim takes the (bday) cake when it comes to Halloween 'fits!

And since today marks this billionaire's 44th birthday, we've assembled her most iconic and hottest Halloween looks throughout the years ... Like this throwback from 2008; check out a (then) 28-year-old Kim K. as a voluptuous Wonder Woman!

Flashback to 2012 when Kim took Miami by storm and put her Cat Woman physique on blast for her Halloween party at Fontainebleau's LIV nightclub.