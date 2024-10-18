Wickedly Fun Celeb Costumes ... Bow Down Witches!

It's the season of the witch, and these sinister stars are riding in wickedly hot! Hold on tight and dust off your brooms ... There's a bunch of bad witches stirring things up in their cauldrons!

Scary celebs like Julianne Hough took a lacey approach with her witch costume ... Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko are "Defying Gravity" dressed as Elphaba and Glinda from "Wicked," and you can count on Scheana Shay to surve up some powerful trouble!

Halloween fanatic Vanessa Hudgens kept it classic in a head-to-toe witch 'fit and was fiending for the green, flaunting her freaky flesh in a plunging witch dress.

And 'RHOBH' housewife Adrienne Maloof lurked in her haunted Beverly Hills mansion ready to get after it with her total boss witch vibes!