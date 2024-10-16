Menendez Brothers-Inspired Clothes Sell on eBay for Halloween

You're bound to see one or two Menendez Brothers-inspired costumes this Halloween ... as folks on eBay have already curated everything you'd need amid renewed interest in the siblings' parental murders case.

Check it out ... one seller has listed a Los Angeles County Jail uniform ... specifically advertised as a take on Lyle's prison "overalls." Be advised, it's listed as "pre-owned," so no telling who had it last ... or what they might have done to get the garb.

Similarly, a different eBay seller is trying to offload a blue L.A. County Jail shirt ... that looks an awful lot like the ones worn by Erik and Lyle. At least 10 people are interested, and 4 have already sold, so better act fast if you want to lock in the look.

Of course, TikTok is also pitching the costume idea, bringing together several preppy '80s ensembles ... including one inspired by Erik and Lyle's days as student tennis athletes.

If you're eager to jump on the trend this Halloween, you don't even have to do much digging online ... as sellers are tagging Menendez-esque clothing items with the brothers' surname ... including chunky blue sweaters and designer jackets.

Following the release of Ryan Murphy's TV crime-drama series, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," and the companion documentary, "The Menendez Brothers," Erik and Lyle's faces seem to be everywhere.

In fact, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón's office is reviewing new evidence in the siblings' case ... which could spell freedom for the controversial brothers.