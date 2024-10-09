Menendez Juror Says Homophobia, Sexism Affected First Trial

Play video content TMZ.com

A female juror from the Menendez brothers' first trial is speaking out -- about how sexism and homophobia impacted that outcome, and why she thinks they deserve to walk free now.

Hazel Thornton, who voted to convict Erik and Lyle Menendez of voluntary manslaughter back in 1994, joined us on "TMZ Live" ... and claims the male jurors she served with didn't buy the argument the brothers were molested by their dad, José Menendez, and also felt the public pressure to make a "macho" decision.

Hazel elaborated that homophobia was the biggest issue in the trial, highlighting how the case's prosecutor suggested the family's problems stemmed from Erik allegedly being gay.

But, she also pointed out that even if you took sex out of the equation, more than 50 witnesses testified about other forms of abuse the brothers allegedly endured.

She dives deeper into this topic in the clip, so be sure to check it out for her full thoughts -- she also discusses the fresh claim José abused Roy Rosselló, a former member of the boy band Menudo.