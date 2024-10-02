Menendez Brothers Murder House Gutted for Renovations, Worker Gives Tour
The Menendez brothers' savage shotgun slaying of their parents in 1989 left a gruesome mark on their family home’s living room -- a chilling scene that's still haunting more than 30 years later.
The lavish Beverly Hills mansion is getting a facelift by its new owners ... and a construction worker's recent TikTok takes viewers inside the freshly gutted room where Jose and Kitty Menendez were murdered.
The TikTok shows the eerie family room stripped down to its bones, with only the wooden shelf frame and draped curtains still standing, plus some orange markings and a torn up wall where the TV once was.
The rest of the empty house tour is just as unsettling, and the outside isn't any better -- it's clear the place is deep in renovation mode and looking anything but welcoming right now.
Of course, a version of the house was featured in Ryan Murphy's series "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," which was publicly slammed by Erik, one half of the infamous duo.
Erik first voiced his criticism via phone call to the actor who played him, Cooper Koch, who recently shared in an interview he assured the inmate his goal was to portray him as authentically as possible.