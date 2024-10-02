Menendez Brothers Murder House Gutted for Renovations, Worker Gives Tour

The Menendez brothers' savage shotgun slaying of their parents in 1989 left a gruesome mark on their family home’s living room -- a chilling scene that's still haunting more than 30 years later.

Play video content Tik Tok/@f3rch0_sr/@carlos.aguilar434

The lavish Beverly Hills mansion is getting a facelift by its new owners ... and a construction worker's recent TikTok takes viewers inside the freshly gutted room where Jose and Kitty Menendez were murdered.

The TikTok shows the eerie family room stripped down to its bones, with only the wooden shelf frame and draped curtains still standing, plus some orange markings and a torn up wall where the TV once was.

The rest of the empty house tour is just as unsettling, and the outside isn't any better -- it's clear the place is deep in renovation mode and looking anything but welcoming right now.

Of course, a version of the house was featured in Ryan Murphy's series "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," which was publicly slammed by Erik, one half of the infamous duo.