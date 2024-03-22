Menendez Brothers Murder Mansion Sells for $17M on Conviction Anniversary

The home where Erik and Lyle Menendez brutally murdered their parents just sold for big money ... and coincidentally, the transaction closed on a case-related anniversary.

According to the Los Angeles Times ... the mansion sold for $17 million on Wednesday just a couple months after being put on the market in December.

The home contains seven bedrooms, a pool, a tennis court, and a two-story guest house. It was purchased for $3.7 million in 2001 -- a pretty impressive ROI for the previous owner. Realtor.com reports the house sold for under its prevailing market value -- perhaps unsurprising given the grizzly events that took place there.

As we said -- the sale of the house just so happened to fall exactly 28 years after Erik and Lyle were convicted of first-degree murder for killing their parents, Jose and Kitty, with a shotgun. They were convicted on March 20, 1996.

Of course, the Menendez case received a whole bunch of media attention last year after the release of the docuseries "Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed" in which a member of the band Menudo claimed Jose Menendez had raped him while he was a teen.

Erik and Lyle's attorney Mark Geragos was pushing for a new trial based on the claim ... and, though that hasn't happened yet, it definitely renewed interest in the case.

