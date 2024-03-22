Menendez Brothers Murder Mansion Sells for $17M on Conviction Anniversary
Menendez Brothers Murder Mansion Sells for $17M ... 28 Years After Conviction
3/22/2024 4:43 PM PT
The home where Erik and Lyle Menendez brutally murdered their parents just sold for big money ... and coincidentally, the transaction closed on a case-related anniversary.
According to the Los Angeles Times ... the mansion sold for $17 million on Wednesday just a couple months after being put on the market in December.
The home contains seven bedrooms, a pool, a tennis court, and a two-story guest house. It was purchased for $3.7 million in 2001 -- a pretty impressive ROI for the previous owner. Realtor.com reports the house sold for under its prevailing market value -- perhaps unsurprising given the grizzly events that took place there.
As we said -- the sale of the house just so happened to fall exactly 28 years after Erik and Lyle were convicted of first-degree murder for killing their parents, Jose and Kitty, with a shotgun. They were convicted on March 20, 1996.
Of course, the Menendez case received a whole bunch of media attention last year after the release of the docuseries "Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed" in which a member of the band Menudo claimed Jose Menendez had raped him while he was a teen.
Erik and Lyle's attorney Mark Geragos was pushing for a new trial based on the claim ... and, though that hasn't happened yet, it definitely renewed interest in the case.
No word yet on who the buyer might be ... but, it looks like they bagged themselves one heck of a property -- with one heck of an ugly history. Good luck!