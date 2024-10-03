Major Announcement in Menendez Brothers Case by L.A. County D.A.

Play video content

The L.A. County District Attorney is about to make an announcement about the Menendez brothers, who have been in prison for the murder of their parents for nearly 35 years.

The brothers -- Erik and Lyle -- have filed an appeal, asking that their convictions be overturned because the judge in the second trial refused to allow in testimony Jose Menendez allegedly molested both of his sons.

A former member of the band Menudo has come forward alleging Jose, who was an exec in the music business, molested him. This opened the door for an appeal on the grounds critical evidence was not admitted.

Best case scenario for the brothers -- if they get a retrial and a jury finds they are guilty of voluntary manslaughter and not murder, they would be instantly free men because they would have served more than the maximum sentence.

The news conference is set for 2:30 PM and we are live streaming.