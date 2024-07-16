Senator Bob Menendez Found Guilty in Federal Corruption Trial

Senator Bob Menendez has been found guilty on all counts in his federal corruption trial.

The jury issued their verdict on Tuesday in a Manhattan courthouse, with the New Jersey Democrat being convicted on 16 counts -- including bribery, extortion, wire fraud, obstruction of justice, as well as acting as a foreign agent.

Menendez was indicted in September for his alleged role in a bribery scheme ... accused of using his influence as a U.S. Senator to advance the interests of the Egyptian military. Menendez and his wife, Nadine, allegedly received several bribes ... including gold bars, thousands of dollars in cash, and a Mercedes-Benz convertible, among other gifts.

He was indicted again in March of this year, where he was charged with obstruction of justice. The senator was found guilty alongside his co-defendants, businessmen Wael Hana and Fred Daibes.

Menendez -- who is currently running for re-election in New Jersey -- now faces a maximum of 222 years behind bars ... but is expected to serve his sentences concurrently. Menendez's wife was also charged in the case, yet, her trial has been postponed as she receives treatment for breast cancer. She has pled not guilty.

The verdict likely squashes Menendez's current Senatorial race, which also has Andy Kim and Curtis Bashaw making a play for the senate seat. Majority leader Chuck Schumer has also called on Menendez to resign from the Senate in the wake of the verdict.