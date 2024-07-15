Donald Trump Criminal Classified Documents Case Dismissed

Donald Trump dodged another bullet Monday, when a judge dismissed his criminal classified documents case, ruling the appointment of Special Counsel Jack Smith was a violation of the Constitution.

Judge Aileen Cannon determined any special prosecutor must be appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate. In this case, the Special Council was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, and that's not kosher under the Constitution.

Biden had tried to avoid making the appointment to avoid the appearance of political retribution, but now it seems that backfired.

Cannon, who was appointed by Trump, has been the target of criticism for alleged bias.

Prosecutors say they will appeal the dismissal.

The ruling comes just hours before the kickoff of the Republican National Convention.