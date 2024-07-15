Trump Shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks Rejected From High School Rifle Team

Would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks was rejected from a high school rifle club, in part because he was a bad shot.

The 20-year-old, who was taken down by snipers Saturday after wounding former President Trump, killing one person in the crowd and injuring 2 others ... tried to get in the rifle club, according to Frederick Mach, who currently heads the team and spoke with the NY Post.

Another member of the team when Crook tried out, Jonathan Myers, told the Post something was off with him ... something that just didn't sit right. He reportedly had odd interactions with the students and coaches.

As you know, Crook was perched on a building just outside the perimeter of the Pennsylvania rally and began firing with an AR-15 style weapon. TMZ obtained video of Crook as he began shooting ... 130 yards from Trump.

One former high school student says Crook was bullied by other students and was described as an "outcast."