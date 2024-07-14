Donald Trump Lands in Milwaukee For RNC, Waves to Military Personnel

Donald Trump just touched down in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention, about 24 hours after taking a bullet onstage ... and, he's still looking defiant.

Trump's deputy communications director Margo Martin posted a video to X just moments ago showing the former Prez landing in the Badger State ... and, check out the clip 'cause it's hard to tell he's even been shot.

Play video content X / @margommartin

The president carefully walks down the steps from his private plane but stops about halfway down ... raising his fist in the air and pumping it off in the distance.

The camera pans over in the direction Trump's waving ... where a bunch of camouflage-covered men and women -- members of the U.S. Air Force, Martin says -- are standing, watching as the former prez makes his way to his motorcade.

Play video content

It's been a lightning-fast 24 hours for DJT ... beginning when a bullet fired by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks nicked 45's right ear sending his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania into chaos.

Play video content TMZ.com

Secret Service rushed Trump offstage and to a medical facility where he received treatment ... while the shooter was gunned down almost immediately by return fire -- all caught on video obtained by TMZ.

An investigation into the shooting's been launched ... and new clips are circulating on social media showing just how long it took before law enforcement reacted to the shooter despite warnings from attendees.

Trump revealed this morning he considered delaying his trip to Wisconsin by a couple days after the shooting ... but, he didn't want to give his "potential assassin" the satisfaction.