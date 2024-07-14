Donald Trump Won't Delay Trip to Republican Convention Despite Assassination Attempt

Donald Trump's travel plans aren't changing despite the attempt on his life Saturday ... with the former president saying he's still flying to Milwaukee today as planned.

The 45th President of the United States posted the update to Truth Social just moments ago ... saying he considered changing his travel plans following his terrifying ordeal.

But, Trump says he doesn't want to let his "potential assassin" force a change to his scheduling ... and, so he's flying to the Badger State at 3:30 PM this afternoon.

He follows up this post with another ... writing, "UNITE AMERICA!" -- so clearly, he's still very focused on winning the election.

DJT took a bullet to the ear during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania yesterday -- a shocking moment that's captured the nation's attention. He was rushed to a medical facility where he received treatment.

TMZ's since obtained video showing a gunman at the rally opening fire and then getting taken down by Secret Service. The shooter was later identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Trump released his first statement on the shooting last night ... letting his fans know he was safe and thanking law enforcement and Secret Service for their quick response.

Photogs also caught the former prez getting off his private jet at Newark Liberty Airport in New Jersey around midnight, looking as well as one could expect after a long day.