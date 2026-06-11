Nicole Kidman Shouts Out Taylor Swift and HAIM After Knicks Love

Nicole Kidman is well aware she was honored by Taylor Swift with fun shirts at the NBA Finals last night ... and she totally responded.

As you know ... TS along with pals and fellow musicians Este and Alana Haim showed their support for the Knicks at MSG with silly pun shirts ... including one that said, "Knickole Kidman."

The superstar actress shared a picture of the ladies on the jumbotron with the message ... "Right there with you girls!" NK also shared a video of the trio having a ball while singing "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun."

Play video content Video: Nicole Kidman Shares a Video of Taylor Swift and HAIM Singing 'Girls Just Wanna Have Fun' Instagram / @nicolekidman

Tay got plenty of airtime at the game ... being she was courtside and going bonkers during and after the Knicks thrilling victory over the Spurs.