Taylor Swift Smolders for Hall of Fame Event After Historic Knicks Game

Taylor Swift just hit the red carpet for the Songwriters Hall of Fame looking absolutely dazzling ... and a far cry from her going bonkers last night at the Knicks game.

The superstar was in full control of the moment ... and gave the carpet cameras exactly what they wanted as she posed in a beautiful, form-fitting black dress featuring a floral pattern.

🎥| Taylor has arrived to the Songwriters Hall of Fame looking absolutely gorgeous!!! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ApQ0M9gJ23 @swifferupdates

As you know ... TS was at Game 4 of the NBA Finals last night, courtside seats along with pals and fellow musicians and singers Alana and Este Haim ... going absolutely berserk during and after the game.

Some said it was way too much; she was trying too hard ... while her defenders said she's allowed to have fun and express joy however she sees fit.