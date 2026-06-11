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Taylor Swift Smolders for Hall of Fame Event After Historic Knicks Game

Taylor Swift Hall of Fame Cleavage!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
taylor swift at annual songwriters hall of fame getty 2
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Taylor Swift just hit the red carpet for the Songwriters Hall of Fame looking absolutely dazzling ... and a far cry from her going bonkers last night at the Knicks game.

Celebs At The 55th Songwriters Hall of Fame Ceremony
Launch Gallery
The Songwriters Hall of Fame Ceremony Launch Gallery
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The superstar was in full control of the moment ... and gave the carpet cameras exactly what they wanted as she posed in a beautiful, form-fitting black dress featuring a floral pattern.

As you know ... TS was at Game 4 of the NBA Finals last night, courtside seats along with pals and fellow musicians and singers Alana and Este Haim ... going absolutely berserk during and after the game.

Celebs Courtside At Spurs vs. Knicks Game Four
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Celebs At Spurs vs. Knicks Game Four Launch Gallery
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Some said it was way too much; she was trying too hard ... while her defenders said she's allowed to have fun and express joy however she sees fit.

One thing's for sure ... she knew exactly what she was expressing for the cameras tonight!

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