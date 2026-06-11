Travis Kelce With Chiefs as Taylor Swift Hits 'Toy Story' Premiere, Knicks Game

Travis Kelce's absence from Taylor Swift's whirlwind week had fans asking questions ... but the star tight end had a pretty good excuse ... pro football.

While Taylor was making headlines from Hollywood to Madison Square Garden, Travis has been in Kansas City taking part in the Chiefs' organized team activities and mandatory minicamp in advance of the upcoming NFL season.

Travis' NFL commitments explain why he was nowhere to be found at the "Toy Story 5" premiere earlier this week -- where Taylor made waves by getting a VHS copy of the original film signed by Tom Hanks -- and why he wasn't sitting courtside with her Wednesday night as she watched the Knicks pull off their historic NBA Finals comeback.

Instead, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer was putting in work with his teammates ahead of another NFL season ... which will be the 14th for the 36-year-old after signing a new contract with the Chiefs.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Missing a Knicks game is one thing ... missing your own wedding would be another. Fortunately for Travis, we're told he's about to have 5 weeks off from the Chiefs ... leaving him plenty of time to focus on his upcoming trip down the aisle.

As TMZ first reported, Taylor and Travis are expected to say "I do" on July 3 at a lavish ceremony inside MSG.

After the wedding, Kelce should have a couple weeks of newlywed life before it's time to get back to work in Kansas City.

Players get roughly five weeks off after minicamp ... then will report to training camp and transition directly into the season -- with a Week 1 showdown with the Denver Broncos.