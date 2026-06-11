Kai Trump Cleared in NBA Finals Booing Controversy

Kai Trump is in the clear after she was accused of editing out boos for a social post from an NBA Finals game where her grandfather, President Trump, got lit up with jeers during the national anthem.

It turns out ... the company that produced the video Kai shared actually edited out the boos and replaced them with cheers ... at least according to Page Six.

So Kai didn't do it ... someone else did.

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Kai was blasted by haters online after they assumed she made the sound edit ... painting the embarrassing moment in a way better light than reality.

Naturally, there were plenty of the classic 'Simpsons' Boo-urns memes shared in response.

But, no ... Page Six reports it was the doing of 15 Seconds of Fame -- a company that makes content from jumbotrons and stadium screens -- who made the alteration ... and they're blaming it on licensing and contractual restrictions for original audio in videos.