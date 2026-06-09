President Trump Caught Snoozing at NBA Finals After MSG Crowd Boos

Donald Trump came to the NBA Finals hoping to watch the Knicks take a commanding 3-0 series lead ... but by the end of the night, he seemed to be ready for a nap instead.

The president's visit to Madison Square Garden on Monday was a spectacle from the jump. When Trump appeared on the arena's video boards before Game 3, a loud chorus of boos rained down from the crowd -- instantly turning the commander-in-chief into one of the night's biggest storylines.

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Social media later erupted after cameras appeared to catch Trump with his eyes closed in his luxury suite, seated beside Knicks owner James Dolan and granddaughter Kai Trump ... prompting plenty of jokes about the 79-year-old nodding off while the Knicks were fighting to stay perfect in the series.

Play video content Video: Trump Booed by Some Fans at NBA Finals Game 3 in New York Courtesy of NBA

If New York fans were annoyed before tipoff, the security situation didn't help. Trump's appearance triggered Secret Service-level precautions around MSG, including airport-style screening, street closures, perimeter fencing and lengthy lines just to get inside the building.

Fans were told to arrive hours early ... and even players complained about the extra hassle.

The added security also led to the cancellation of the popular watch party outside the arena ... a tough break for Knicks fans hoping to soak up the franchise's first Finals home game since 1999.