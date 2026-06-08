Madison Square Garden Adds Barrier Ahead of Trump's NBA Finals Attendance

Play video content Video: Madison Square Garden Installs Security Barrier Ahead of Trump's NBA Finals Visit TMZSports.com

President Trump loves a good wall ... so it's only fitting Madison Square Garden set one up outside the venue ahead of POTUS' attendance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

The safety barricade was put in place by Monday morning ... one of the many safety measures implemented in preparation for Nos. 45 and 47's appearance at the World's Most Famous Arena for the Knicks vs. Spurs matchup.

The vibes will be quite different from the usual ... as rowdy watch parties will not take place outside the building, which has upset Knicks supporters. There will be an event at Bryant Park for backers to congregate at instead ... a 15-minute walk away from MSG.

There will also be TSA-like screenings for everyone with a ticket ... and fans have been encouraged to get there two hours early to make sure they're in their seats for tipoff.

While the real Trump hasn't made his way to MSG just yet, fans got a good laugh out of an impersonator's appearance early Monday morning.

Play video content Video: Trump Impersonator Spotted Outside MSG Ahead Of Knicks Game TMZSports.com

NYPD is also slated to shut down vehicular and pedestrian traffic starting at 4 PM local time ... and it will span a 12-block area.

The Knicks are up 2-0 in the series ... taking the first two road matchups over Victor Wembanyama and Co.

Trump himself confirmed he'll be present for the crucial contest ... as he was personally invited by Knicks owner James Dolan.