Amar'e Stoudemire Says Trump Should Get 'Standing Ovation' At Knicks Game

President Trump confirmed he's attending an NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden next week, begging the question ... how will he be received?? Knicks legend Amar'e Stoudemire says POTUS should receive nothing short of a rousing ovation.

"Oh, man, he's going to get a standing ovation. That's the United States president. He deserves all the respect that we can give him," Stoudemire told TMZ Sports this week.

"It's a tough job to take on to be the President of the United States. And so, you know, he deserved all the respect. So I think the Knicks fans will show respect Monday night to the president if he does come to the game."

Play video content Video: Trump Says He’ll Be at Knicks NBA Finals Game at MSG Fox News

FYI, Trump and Knicks owner Jim Dolan have a friendship going back many years ... and DJT has attended many big games over the years.

As for the actual basketball, Amar'e was pumped the Knicks were able to steal game 1.

"I feel great. I think, game 1 is always a tricky game, especially on the road, because you never know how it's going to end up. But for the Knicks to go out there and get game 1, it's a really good sign. That means we're well-prepared, well-coached, rested, and healthy. And so hopefully we can have the same result in game two."

Speaking of Friday night's pivotal game, Stoudemire says New York has to be prepared for a big effort from San Antonio ... should they wish to return to the Big Apple with a commanding 2-0 lead.

"You got to weather the storm," A'mare says. "You know, there's going to be ups and downs. Just stay locked in, stay focused. And when the fourth quarter comes around, then it's time to win."

If the Knicks hope to win tonight, they'll have to limit Victor Wembanyama. How would AS guard him? We asked the 6x All-Star.