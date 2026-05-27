Donald Trump Says He'll Attend Knicks NBA Finals Game At MSG

Play video content Video: Trump Says He’ll Be at Knicks NBA Finals Game at MSG Fox News

President Donald Trump says he'll be at Madison Square Garden when the NBA Finals tip off next month ... confirming he was invited by James Dolan, owner of the Knicks.

Rumors began to swirl this week that POTUS would make a trip up to the Big Apple for the series -- the first time the Knicks have played for an NBA title in nearly three decades.

Trump cleared things up during a cabinet meeting at the White House on Wednesday.

"Boy, what a team. They won all their games," Trump said. "I think I'll be going to one of the games. I was invited by numerous people, and Jim."

POTUS then referenced all of the lean years in New York ... leading up to one of the most dominant runs in playoff history.

"The Knicks have really suffered for years," DJT said to laughs, adding they were now playing "very well."

President Trump also revealed that he was originally planning to attend Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Knicks and Cavs, but couldn't after the NYK swept the series.

"I was going to go on Wednesday but they closed it out very quickly."

It's unclear which game Trump will attend -- the Knicks don't even have an opponent yet -- but they will open the series on the road, in either Oklahoma City or San Antonio.