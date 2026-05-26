UFC's Freedom 250 Fight Venue Showing Progress on the White House Lawn

There's a huge construction project making major progress at the White House ... and we don't mean President Trump's new ballroom ... we're talking UFC's Freedom 250 arena!!!

Check out these photos of the fight venue going up on the South Lawn ... the structure is really starting to take shape ahead of the historic June 14 card.

The biggest progress appears to be with the star-spangled arch that will stretch over the octagon fight cage ... the arch has the red, white and blue colorway and tons of lighting effects in place.

Freedom 250 is going down on Trump's 80th birthday ... so there's less than 3 weeks to gun until Justin Gaethje fights Ilia Topuria in the main event.

Upwards of 85K fans are expected to descend on Ellipse Park across the way from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue -- where about 4K members of the military and special guests of President Trump will spectate -- for Freedom 250, which as we first reported, has been designated a Level 1 Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR) ... a security level reserved for events like The Super Bowl and major marathons.