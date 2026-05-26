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Lil Wayne Quietly Got Engaged

Lil Wayne I Put A Ring On It!!! Quietly Got Engaged

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Lil Wayne is officially off the market ... the rap superstar is secretly engaged ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Wayne popped the question earlier this year to a woman in her 20s from Indiana.

Lil Wayne's Performance Photos
Launch Gallery
Lil Wayne's Performance Photos Launch Gallery
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Wayne's love life has made headlines for years. He was previously engaged to model La'Tecia Thomas before their split in 2020. He was also once engaged to singer Nivea, with whom he shares a son. He also shared a son with Nipsey Hussle's longtime partner, Lauren London, and had a high-profile relationship with rapper Trina.

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Despite the string of high-profile romances, Wayne has kept his personal life much more private in recent years ... which explains how the engagement stayed under the radar for so long.

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Despite the string of high-profile romances, Wayne has kept his personal life much more private in recent years ... which explains how the engagement stayed secret for so long.

We've reached out to Wayne's camp ... so far, no word back.

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