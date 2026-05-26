MC Lyte Discusses Impact of Rob Base Following His Death

Play video content Video: MC Lyte Opens Up About Rob Base’s Influence TMZ.com

MC Lyte is paying tribute to Rob Base after his death last week ... saying the loss hits even harder because of the massive mark he left on hip hop culture.

We caught up with MC Lyte in NYC Tuesday ... and she made it clear Rob wasn’t just another rapper to her -- calling him one of the genre’s most prolific MCs, something she got to witness firsthand after sharing stages with him over the years.

Catch the full clip because Lyte was clearly emotional reflecting on the loss of Rob, who died at 59 following a private cancer battle.

We also got into Lyte’s upcoming 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ... and she opened up about what the honor means at this stage of her career.