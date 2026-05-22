Rob Base, 'It Takes Two’ Rapper, Dead at 59

Rob Base, one-half of the legendary duo with DJ E-Z Rock behind the classic hit "It Takes Two," has died at 59.

The rapper -- born Robert Ginyard -- passed away peacefully after a private battle with cancer on Friday surrounded by family ... just four days after celebrating his birthday.

His family remembered him in an Instagram post as a loving father, friend and "creative force whose impact will never be forgotten."

Alongside DJ E-Z Rock -- who died in 2014 -- Rob helped bring hip hop into the mainstream with the massive 1988 hit "It Takes Two" ... a track that became a pop culture staple and was later sampled by artists including Snoop Dogg and The Black Eyed Peas. The duo also scored hits with "Joy and Pain" and "Get on the Dance Floor."

Rob and E-Z Rock met in the fifth grade while growing up in Harlem and later built their rap career from the ground up after recording early demos together.

More recently, Rob continued performing on the "I Love the ’90s Tour" alongside acts like Vanilla Ice and Young MC ... while also mentoring up-and-coming artists through his company, Funky Base, Inc.