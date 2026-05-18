'Star Wars' and 'Powerpuff Girls' Star Tom Kane Dead at 64

Tom Kane, the iconic voice actor best known for his work on "Star Wars" and "Powerpuff Girls," has died.

Zach McGinnis, his rep, tells TMZ ... Tom died Monday ... but offered no other details, such as where he passed and the cause of death.

Zach tells TMZ ... "Though his voice may now be silent, the characters, stories, and love he gave to the world will live on forever."

Tom was the voice of Yoda in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" feature film and TV series ... and he voiced Professor Utonium and HIM in "The Powerpuff Girls," among many more voice performances over the years. He also voiced characters in popular video games, such as the "Call of Duty" franchise.

Zach added ... "But beyond the incredible career was an extraordinary man. Tom was a devoted husband and father who, alongside his wife, built a loving family of nine children — three biological and six welcomed through adoption and fostering."

His last Instagram post was with the 'Powerpuff Girls' themselves ... showing him smiling as he was reunited with his girls.

Tom was 64.