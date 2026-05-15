Former NFL Player Josh Mauro's Cause of Death Revealed

Former NFL defensive end Josh Mauro's cause of death has been revealed ... with officials determining the ex-Arizona Cardinals player passed from an accidental drug overdose.

Mauro died from “acute combined fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol intoxication," according to an update from the Maricopa County Medical Examiner on Friday. The examiner also ruled the manner of death an accident.

As we reported ... Mauro died last month at just 35 years old, with his father announcing the heartbreaking news in an emotional social media post.

"With many tears and broken hearts, yet anchored in the unshakable certainty that our precious Josh Mauro is now healed and made new—living in the presence of the Lord—we humbly covet your prayers as our family walks through the devastating loss of our amazing son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend," Josh's dad, Greg, wrote.

Mauro carved out an eight-year NFL career after going undrafted out of Stanford in 2014 ... playing for the Cardinals, Giants, Raiders and Jaguars during his time in the league. He spent the majority of his career with the Cardinals, who were "heartbroken" by the news of his death ... extending their "deepest condolences to everyone grieving this loss," the team wrote in a statement.