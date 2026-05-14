'Revenge of the Nerds' Star Donald Gibb to Be Cremated After Cancer Death

Donald Gibb will be cremated following his death ... a final wish his family is now preparing to honor ... TMZ has learned.

His son, Travis Gibb, tells TMZ ... his dad made it clear he wanted to be cremated. We're told the family is keeping it private as to where his ashes will be spread, and service arrangements are still being worked out.

As we first reported ... the "Revenge of the Nerds" star had been battling throat cancer leading up to his death, and he also suffered a heart attack just a couple weeks ago ... though ultimately, it was the cancer that took his life.

We're told Donald fought hard through it all, never losing his toughness even as his health declined.

We broke the story ... Donald died Tuesday evening at his home in Texas, surrounded by family. His family said he loved the Lord and deeply cherished his family, friends and fans.