Robert Carradine's Final Film Will Be Dedicated to Him

Robert Carradine tragically died before he could shoot a single scene for his last movie ... but he will still be honored by the project, TMZ has learned.

Connie Lamothe, director of "The Driver" -- AKA "Driving into Darkness" -- tells TMZ ... the table read will be on Saturday. Robert’s part -- a lead role -- has not yet been recast, so there’ll be a fill-in. After the reading, there will be a champagne toast to the late actor.

We're also told ... the flick will be dedicated to Robert, along with some sort of tribute at the beginning of the movie.

As TMZ previously reported, Connie says she knew there was something wrong when the "Revenge of the Nerds" icon went MIA from her film before the initially scheduled table read last month.

Robert had been super excited for the project -- a crime drama in which he was playing a mob boss -- Connie says, noting that the actor wanted to show he could do more than comedy and westerns.

Recalling their time together during pre-production before his death, Connie says Robert was delightful and always cheerful when they spoke -- including when she joked with him about cutting his hair and shaving off his beard for the role.