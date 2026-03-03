Robert Carradine's Body Officially Released Back to Family

One week after Robert Carradine took his own life, his family will be able to get a little more closure, TMZ has learned.

According to a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office, obtained by TMZ, Robert's body has been released back to the family after determining his cause of death to be suicide by hanging.

As we reported, the actor died in a hospital in L.A. on February 23 at age 71.

Robert's family has been very open about his struggle with bipolar disorder, which Robert's brother Keith says "got the best of him."

Fans know Robert as Lizzie McGuire's dad in 65 episodes of the Disney Channel show of the same name ... as well as "The Lizzie McGuire Movie" in 2003.

Hilary Duff, who played the title character in both, posted a tribute to the late actor ... as did Carradine's real-life daughter, actress Ever Carradine.