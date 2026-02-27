Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Robert Carradine Death Officially Ruled Suicide, Details Released

Robert Carradine Cause of Death Released

By TMZ Staff
Published
robert carradine main getty
Getty

Robert Carradine's death has been officially ruled a suicide, and he took his own life by hanging ... according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

The actor's manner of death is listed as suicide and the cause of death is sequelae of anoxic brain injury and hanging. In other words, he died from a lack of oxygen to the brain.

Robert Carradine getty 1
Getty

We learned earlier today Robert died in a hospital in L.A. ... and these details arrive just days after his family announced his death by suicide Monday. They revealed he'd been battling bipolar depression for decades prior to his death.

His family's been very open about Robert's struggle with bipolar disorder ... telling fans they want everyone to know there's no shame in the illness his brother Keith says "got the best of him."

Carradine appeared in popular flicks like "Mean Streets" and "Coming Home" before garnering national recognition for playing Lewis Skolnick in "Revenge of the Nerds."

Remembering Robert Carradine
Launch Gallery
Remembering Robert Carradine Launch Gallery
Getty

Younger audiences will recognize him as Lizzie McGuire's dad in 65 episodes of the hit TV show ... as well as "The Lizzie McGuire Movie" in 2003.

Hilary Duff, who played the title character in both, posted a tribute to the late actor ... as did Carradine's real-life daughter, actress Ever Carradine.

022726_robert_carradine_last_time_kal SEPTEMBER 2014
LAST TIME WE SAW HIM
TMZ.com

Robert was 71.

RIP

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

Related articles