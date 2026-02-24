Robert Carradine's Daughter Shares Heartfelt Tribute After His Death

Robert Carradine's daughter says her dad was a lover, not a fighter ... and, the whole world could learn a lesson by trying to follow his example, she writes in a heartfelt tribute to her dad.

Ever Carradine shared her thoughts on social media Monday night after her family announced Robert took his own life following a decades-long battle with bipolar disorder.

Ever shares the little things her father did that meant the world to her ... from always driving her to the airport, to raving over her homemade salad dressing, Ever remembers her father as someone who always wanted to be there for the ones he loved.

Robert provided Ever with a stable childhood despite being an only parent and working actor, Ever says ... and, she viewed her dad as more partner -- someone whose back she always had -- instead of just a father figure given their age difference of just 20 years.

She goes on to impart wisdom her father taught her -- classic dad advice like, never leave a horse wet, and always change your own wiper blades -- before reflecting on his greatest lesson ... "What a waste of time it is to hold a grudge."

Ever hopes others will follow in her father's footsteps and embrace love instead of conflict and division. Tons of stories about Robert are swirling around Ever's head, she says ... and, she encourages people to ask her about him when they run into her.

Just like Robert followed his father John Carradine into the acting world, Ever followed Robert ... she's appeared in numerous well-known projects like "The Handmaid's Tale," Marvel's "Runaways," and "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back."

Robert's onscreen daughter -- Hilary Duff -- also shared a heartfelt tribute to Robert ... telling fans she "always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents."

Robert was 71.

RIP