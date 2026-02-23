'The Real L Word' Star Francine Beppu Dead at 43

Francine Beppu, who appeared on Showtime’s "The Real L Word," has died at the age of 43.

A family spokesperson tells TMZ she passed away February 17 at her home in Honolulu. The cause of death is not being disclosed at this time.

In a statement, the family expressed they were "deeply grateful to know how cherished she was and how brightly she will continue to shine," adding they kindly ask for privacy and time as they grieve. Plans for a celebration of life will be announced when the family is ready.

Francine was known for appearing on the "The Real L Word,” the reality series that followed the lives and relationships of LGBTQ+ women in L.A.

