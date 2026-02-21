Vikings WR Rondale Moore Dead At 25

Rondale Moore, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver and former second-round draft pick, died on Saturday, the local coroner confirmed.

He was only 25 years old.

The circumstances surrounding Moore's death are currently unknown.

Moore was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals with the 49th overall pick in 2021 ... and played three seasons in AZ. In 2024, he was traded to Atlanta, but didn't appear in any games for the Falcons after sustaining an injury during training camp.

Prior to last season, Rondale signed a one-year deal with the Vikings, but again sustained a season-ending injury.

Before his time in the NFL, Moore starred at Purdue ... where he was one of the most explosive players in all college football.

As a freshman, he won the Paul Hornung Award, given to the most versatile player in college football and the Paul Warfield Trophy, given to the nation's best receiver.

Moore was also named the Big Ten Receiver of the Year and Freshman of the Year.

RM's coach, Jeff Brohm, released a statement addressing his late star player.

"Rondale Moore was a complete joy to coach. The ultimate competitor that would never back down to any challenge. Rondale has a work ethic that was unmatched by anyone. A great teammate that would come through in any situation. we all loved Rondale and we loved his smile and competitive edge that always wanted to please everyone he came in contact with."

Coach Brohn continued ... "We offer all of our thoughts and prayers to Rondale and his family and we love him very much!!!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

R.I.P.