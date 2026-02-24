Martin Short's Daughter Katherine Died By Suicide

Martin Short's daughter, Katherine, has taken her own life ... TMZ has learned.

The 42-year-old died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound ... law enforcement sources tell TMZ.

LAPD and the fire department responded to her Hollywood Hills home Monday, shortly after 6:40 PM PT, where she was found deceased.

Katherine -- the adopted daughter of Short and Nancy Dolman, his wife of 30 years who passed away in 2010 -- worked as a social worker in Los Angeles after receiving her bachelor's degree from NYU and her master's in social work from USC several years later.

Katherine was involved in a charity called Bring Change 2 Mind, which worked to break down stigmas connected to mental health issues.

While her father is obviously very famous, Katherine mostly stayed out of the public eye ... attending a few events with her father throughout the years. She is the eldest of Short's three children.

We last saw Katherine in January 2020 outside Craig's ... a world-famous restaurant in West Hollywood.

Short has a sold-out show with Steve Martin scheduled for Saturday in Minneapolis. A spokesperson for the theater told us it's unclear whether the show will take place or not.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.