Tommy Lee Jones' Daughter Victoria Jones' Cause of Death Released

By TMZ Staff
Published
The cause of death of Tommy Lee Jones' daughter, Victoria Jones, has been released --  officials confirm to TMZ she died from the toxic effects of cocaine.

The San Francisco Chief Medical Examiner also determined Victoria's death was accidental.

TMZ broke the story -- Victoria, the daughter of Tommy and his first wife, Kimberlea Cloughley -- was found dead in the upscale Fairmont San Francisco hotel on New Year's Day.

We later reported Victoria had struggled in recent years, including multiple run-ins with law enforcement ... most recently an April 2025 arrest for unlawful possession of cocaine.

She was offered a plea deal that would've required her to get sober ... but tragically, she never made it to her court date.

Victoria was just 34.

RIP

