Tommy Lee Jones' Daughter Victoria Jones' Cause of Death Released
The cause of death of Tommy Lee Jones' daughter, Victoria Jones, has been released -- officials confirm to TMZ she died from the toxic effects of cocaine.
The San Francisco Chief Medical Examiner also determined Victoria's death was accidental.
TMZ broke the story -- Victoria, the daughter of Tommy and his first wife, Kimberlea Cloughley -- was found dead in the upscale Fairmont San Francisco hotel on New Year's Day.
We later reported Victoria had struggled in recent years, including multiple run-ins with law enforcement ... most recently an April 2025 arrest for unlawful possession of cocaine.
She was offered a plea deal that would've required her to get sober ... but tragically, she never made it to her court date.
Victoria was just 34.
RIP