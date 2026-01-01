Tommy Lee Jones' Daughter Victoria Found Dead at San Francisco Hotel

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter, Victoria, was found dead at a California hotel on New Year's Day ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us Victoria was discovered inside the swanky Fairmont San Francisco early Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department tells TMZ ... SFFD units responded to the hotel for a reported medical emergency at 2:52 AM. Upon arrival, paramedics conducted an assessment and the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

We're told the scene was turned over to the San Francisco Police Department and the Medical Examiner's Office for further investigation.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department tells TMZ ... at approximately 3:14 AM, their officers responded to the hotel regarding a report of a deceased person. At the scene, officers met with paramedics, who declared the adult female deceased.

The Medical Examiner arrived on scene and conducted an investigation. At this time, the cause of death remains unknown, and officials have not released additional details.

We reached out to a rep for Jones ... so far, no word back.

Victoria was born to Tommy and his first wife, Kimberlea Cloughley.

She briefly followed in her father's footsteps, making her acting debut in 2002's Men in Black II before she was a teenager. She later appeared in 2003's One Tree Hill and in 2005's The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, a film directed by her father that also involved her stepmother, Dawn Laurel-Jones, who served as the stills photographer.

Victoria was 34.