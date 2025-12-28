Jake Reiner Spotted Shopping Two Weeks After Parents Were Murdered

Spotted For The First Time Since Parents Murders

Jake Reiner was spotted easing back into everyday life ... going shopping with his girlfriend just weeks after his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, were murdered by his brother.

Jake and Maria Gilfillan were photographed Saturday in Malibu, keeping things low-key as they visited several stores and stayed close while walking between shops.

The outing comes just two weeks after Rob and Michele were found dead inside their Los Angeles-area home. Their deaths were later ruled homicides with the medical examiner saying they suffered "multiple sharp force injuries," described as occurring "with knife, by another."

The couple's bodies were discovered by their daughter, Romy, who told police she believed her brother Nick Reiner was "dangerous" and should be considered a suspect.

Nick has since been charged with his parents' murders, and sources told us he will most likely enter an insanity plea.

Despite the devastating loss just ahead of the holidays, Jake appeared to be taking small steps toward normalcy.